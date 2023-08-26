Miley Cyrus apologizes for Sinéad O'Connor comments during past feud

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has apologized to the late Sinéad O'Connor for their public feud over the music video for Cyrus' 2013 single Wrecking Ball.

Miley Cyrus (r.) apologized to the late Sinéad O'Connor for a public feud during Miley's Wrecking Ball-era. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Mandel NGAN / AFP (TAG24 Edit)

The 30-year-old artist shared countless reflections in her ABC special, Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), which aired on August 24.

She spoke clearly about O'Connor and stated that she had no idea about the acclaimed Irish singer's "fragile mental state" when she responded to O'Connor's criticism of the video.

"I was only 20 years old," she said, per Variety.

"So I could really only wrap my head around mental illness so much, and all that I saw was that another woman had told me that this idea was not my idea."

The feud began in 2013 when O'Connor posted a blog post criticizing the Wrecking Ball music video, which features Smiley Miley in a nude outfit while swinging on a wrecking ball.

Her open letter to the pop star stated that it wasn't "cool" to lick sledgehammers and appear naked, saying that it would "obscure your talent by allowing yourself to be pimped."



She continued, "None of the men ogling you give a s**t about you either, do not be fooled."