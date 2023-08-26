Miley Cyrus apologizes for Sinéad O'Connor comments during past feud
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has apologized to the late Sinéad O'Connor for their public feud over the music video for Cyrus' 2013 single Wrecking Ball.
The 30-year-old artist shared countless reflections in her ABC special, Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), which aired on August 24.
She spoke clearly about O'Connor and stated that she had no idea about the acclaimed Irish singer's "fragile mental state" when she responded to O'Connor's criticism of the video.
"I was only 20 years old," she said, per Variety.
"So I could really only wrap my head around mental illness so much, and all that I saw was that another woman had told me that this idea was not my idea."
The feud began in 2013 when O'Connor posted a blog post criticizing the Wrecking Ball music video, which features Smiley Miley in a nude outfit while swinging on a wrecking ball.
Her open letter to the pop star stated that it wasn't "cool" to lick sledgehammers and appear naked, saying that it would "obscure your talent by allowing yourself to be pimped."
She continued, "None of the men ogling you give a s**t about you either, do not be fooled."
Miley Cyrus faced criticism for her response to Sinéad O'Connor's open letter
Cyrus responded to O'Connor by posting a screenshot of her concerning tweets, comparing the singer to former Nickelodeon child star Amanda Bynes.
Some of the tweets from O'Connor include statements like, "pls.. can any psychiatrist see me today an get me back on meds an help me without me having to go hospital."
Sinéad then immediately fired back: "You have posted today tweets of mine which are two years old, which were posted by me when I was unwell and seeking help so as to make them look like they are recent."
She continued, "In doing so you mock myself and Amanda Bynes for having suffered with mental health issues and for having sought help," per Cosmopolitan.
After apologizing for her past controversial statements in the new special, she concluded by saying, "God bless Sinéad O'Connor for real, in all seriousness."
Cyrus then performed her song Wonder Woman and dedicated the song to O'Connor. The Irish singer died in late July at age 56.
