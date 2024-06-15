Miley Cyrus reveals why she won't smoke her mom's weed again: "I didn't know who I was"

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus hilariously spilled why she will never smoke her mom's weed again after her rather wild last experience!

Miley Cyrus (r.) revealed her mom, Tish, has quite the reputation when it comes to her weed. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The last time she took just a tiny puff of the stuff, she couldn't drive a car for three days, the 31-year-old pop star told host David Letterman in the latest episode of the Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

The Wrecking Ball singer said that she didn't even know who she was after indulging in the drug.

But she isn't the only star who has had tough experiences with weed provided by her mom, Tish Cyrus.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa, who's known for being quite the cannabis connoisseur himself, suffered a panic attack because the drug was "too heavy."

As it turns out, Miley was the one who gave her mom a taste for the herbal drug in the first place when she recommended it to her to remedy sleep problems.

Since then, the 57-year-old seems to have really stepped up her game!

But Miley, on the other hand, has opted to adopt a cleaner lifestyle over the past few years, sharing that she rarely smokes anymore.