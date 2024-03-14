Miley Cyrus wows with surprise performance and brand-new song for mom Tish

West Hollywood, California - Miley Cyrus performed in yet another intimate and talent-filled night at Chateau Marmont, featuring a new song that has viewers hooked!

Miley Cyrus took center stage at Chateau Marmont for an intimate acoustic performance for friends and family. © Collage: Valerie Macon / AFP & Screenshot/X/@MileyEdition & @PopBase

Miley has done it again!

On Thursday, clips emerged on social media showing the Endless Summer Vacation singer performing at the widely-renowned Chateau Marmont.

According to footage shared on X, the pop star wasn't just gracing the stage but was also closely filmed by a camera crew.

Channeling a rock-and-roll meets old Hollywood vibe, Smiley Miley looked stunning in an all-black outfit resembling Catwoman and Sandy from Grease.

The first video shows Miley performing a jazzy and sassy rendition of her hit song Flowers, which had fans reminiscing about her performance at the same venue in November 2023.



She then surprised everyone with a song that was reportedly entirely in French.

But the evening's most memorable and touching moment came when the Grammy winner debuted a brand new song supposedly dedicated to her mother, Tish Cyrus Purcell.