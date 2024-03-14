Miley Cyrus wows with surprise performance and brand-new song for mom Tish
West Hollywood, California - Miley Cyrus performed in yet another intimate and talent-filled night at Chateau Marmont, featuring a new song that has viewers hooked!
Miley has done it again!
On Thursday, clips emerged on social media showing the Endless Summer Vacation singer performing at the widely-renowned Chateau Marmont.
According to footage shared on X, the pop star wasn't just gracing the stage but was also closely filmed by a camera crew.
Channeling a rock-and-roll meets old Hollywood vibe, Smiley Miley looked stunning in an all-black outfit resembling Catwoman and Sandy from Grease.
The first video shows Miley performing a jazzy and sassy rendition of her hit song Flowers, which had fans reminiscing about her performance at the same venue in November 2023.
She then surprised everyone with a song that was reportedly entirely in French.
But the evening's most memorable and touching moment came when the Grammy winner debuted a brand new song supposedly dedicated to her mother, Tish Cyrus Purcell.
Miley Cyrus performs song dedicated to her mom
Despite all the recent Cyrus family drama, it seems like Miley and Tish's relationship is stronger than ever.
Accompanied by a beautiful pianist and bongoes, the Wrecking Ball artist belted out lyrics that were reportedly dedicated to her mom in the now-viral clip.
"Let's go down to Malibu and watch the sun fade," Miley sang.
The song ended with, "Let's pretend it's not the end of the world."
"When will she drop this song? I’m waiting," one fan commented on X.
Another viewer wrote, "it sounds like Mamma Mia from Abba!"
