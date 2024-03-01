Miley Cyrus works it in internet-breaking new song with Pharrell!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus 's new song collab with Pharrell Williams, Doctor (Work It Out) is breaking the internet!

Is there a doctor in the house?

Doctor (Work It Out) dropped at midnight on Friday to much fanfare, and it's easy to see why – this song was reportedly ten years in the making!

This Bangerz-era song, which was first made in 2012, leaked online in 2017.

After the leak, it was shelved until now for Pharrell and Miley's first official collab since 2014.

"We just knew it was early. We just knew we was on something that felt good to us, but just because the iPad came out when it came out doesn't mean that it was Steve Jobs and his team's idea only a year before," Pharrell told Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"We don't know if he was having those types of conversations in the '70s or having those kinds of like pontifications in the '80s. You just never know. And there's a moment where you feel like you feel the stickiness in something, but you may feel that the environment is not ready for it."



Miley added that the creative duo "believe so much in timing and in everything happening when it's supposed to."