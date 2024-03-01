Miley Cyrus works it in internet-breaking new song with Pharrell!
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus's new song collab with Pharrell Williams, Doctor (Work It Out) is breaking the internet!
Is there a doctor in the house?
Doctor (Work It Out) dropped at midnight on Friday to much fanfare, and it's easy to see why – this song was reportedly ten years in the making!
This Bangerz-era song, which was first made in 2012, leaked online in 2017.
After the leak, it was shelved until now for Pharrell and Miley's first official collab since 2014.
"We just knew it was early. We just knew we was on something that felt good to us, but just because the iPad came out when it came out doesn't mean that it was Steve Jobs and his team's idea only a year before," Pharrell told Apple Music's Zane Lowe.
"We don't know if he was having those types of conversations in the '70s or having those kinds of like pontifications in the '80s. You just never know. And there's a moment where you feel like you feel the stickiness in something, but you may feel that the environment is not ready for it."
Miley added that the creative duo "believe so much in timing and in everything happening when it's supposed to."
Miley Cyrus lets loose in gorgeous high-fashion outfits!
Around the time of the Grammys, she and Pharrell had been talking about releasing Doctor (Work It Out).
Her style and victorious attitude at the Grammy Awards seem to have rubbed off on the new song!
"Sometimes things in our past make more sense in our present than they ever did then," the Flowers singer added.
"And so this song, I think the nature, the celebration, the feeling, especially with the video, the joy, the dancing, the letting go, it's what this song really always needed."
Miley lets loose in the song's accompanying music video, joyously celebrating in a gorgeous array of high-fashion outfits.
Everything worn in the video plays around with freedom of movement. From the swing-hem sparkle dress that she showed off in a teaser video to an on-trend mob wife-esque blue fur coat's billowing strands to her own pumped-up mane of windswept hair, the recent Grammy award winner has seemingly gotten her groove back after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth – and then some!
"[Doctor (Work It Out)] completely embodies my spirit and my essence at this exact moment," Miley continued to tell Lowe.
"And this song is really just kind of fun, and it’s not too heavy or heady or deep, and that’s kind of right where I am and my nature at this moment. And so it just feels really reflective of where I’m at, and that’s really what my music always does."
What do you think – is Miley's new song just what the doctor ordered?
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/Miley Cyrus