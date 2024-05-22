Miley Cyrus' sister Noah reportedly working on repairing family ties: "She's over it"

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus ' sister, Noah, is focusing on rebuilding her relationship with her mom and sister, following a long period of family tension.

Miley Cyrus' (r.) sister Noah is reportedly trying to mend her relationship with mom Tish (l.) and Miley herself. © Collage: Neilson Barnard, KEVIN WINTER, & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Are things finally clearing up within the Cyrus family?

Noah is trying to mend fences with her mom Tish and sister Miley, per Us Weekly, following a family rift sparked by Tish's marriage to actor Dominic Purcell – whom Noah briefly dated shortly before the two got together.

A source close to the 24-year-old artist says, "She just wants to focus on her life and move forward."

The insider also adds that while the situation with Dominic was upsetting, "Noah has moved on, and she's over it."



Noah allegedly felt betrayed by the supposed overlap between her relationship with Dominic and her mom's, and the family members didn't talk for quite some time.

But, throughout this entire period, Miley has played a crucial role. Last year, the Endless Summer Vacation singer hosted Tish and Dominic's wedding at her California home.

Miley's protective instincts kicked in as she reportedly stationed guards to prevent Noah from making an unplanned appearance at the event, which Noah didn't agree with. The source insists Noah wouldn't have caused a scene at the wedding and also noted that she is ready to move forward.

But is Miley ready?