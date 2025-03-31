Miley Cyrus surprises fans with first song from new album!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has officially entered a new era as she unveils the first song from her upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful.

The 32-year-old singer surprised fans on Monday with Prelude, the first song and video from her next record.

Directed by Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter, the music video features glimpses of flowers and raindrops before Miley emerges in a stunning 1997 Thierry Mugler couture gown.

The track is more of a spoken soliloquy than a proper song, with Miley narrating, "Like when following an image from a train / Your eyes can't keep the passing landscapes from being swallowed into endless distance.

"Like when holding a fist full of ashes your hands can't save the things that have already been dissolved into air."

Something Beautiful is set to debut on May 30, with an accompanying film – featuring cinematography by Benoît Debie – coming in June.

The album follows 2023's Endless Summer Vacation, which earned Miley four nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards.