Miley Cyrus talks music, men, and more in dishy interview with her mom and sisters
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus opened up about her approach to music and relationships in a new interview with The Cut, where she appeared alongside her mom Tish and sisters Noah and Brandi.
Looks like the Cyrus family feud is well and truly healed among these women (although the Billy Ray of it all is still tbd.)
While the ladies shared many stories in the recent interview, it was Miley's candid take on the music industry – and her mom's eyebrow-raising dating advice – that stole the spotlight.
Sitting alongside Tish, Noah, and Brandi, the Flowers artist cut through the noise with the kind of unfiltered honesty fans have come to know and love.
On the state of modern pop, the 32-year-old singer made it clear she isn't chasing viral moments.
"That's why we want to make impactful music, not music based off numbers," she said, pushing back against a culture dominated by TikTok snippets and what her sister Noah called "brainrot."
Her focus, she explained, is on creating songs that resonate long after the algorithm has moved on.
"Numbers are for math and sports, not music," she added, doubling down on her belief that depth will always outlast quick clicks.
And it seems to be paying off – Miley's approach is clearly working, earning her four MTV VMA nominations this year.
But music wasn't the only thing Miley got real about!
Miley discusses past relationship advice from her family
When the conversation turned to relationships, she revealed one piece of advice from her mom that still makes her laugh today.
"Mom's always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy 'cause they’re hot," she admitted.
Tish chimed in with a perfect punchline: "At least you get to look at somebody that's frigging hot!"
But the real moment came when Miley offered a real-world counterpoint.
"No, I ended up with a person [drummer Maxx Morando] who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me," she explained.
"I had to learn the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way, and then I had to learn the right way by myself."
Noah admitted she's "in the same boat," learning about love the hard way, while Brandi joked that mom's updated advice only works if your partner has both looks and respect.
The takeaway? For the Cyrus women, learning and growing in relationships is a family affair.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Future Image