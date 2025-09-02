Miley Cyrus talks music, men, and more in dishy interview with her mom and sisters

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus opened up about her approach to music and relationships in a new interview with The Cut, where she appeared alongside her mom Tish and sisters Noah and Brandi.

Miley Cyrus (pictured) got candid and unfiltered in a new interview with her mom Tish and sisters Noah and Brandi. © IMAGO / Future Image

Looks like the Cyrus family feud is well and truly healed among these women (although the Billy Ray of it all is still tbd.)

While the ladies shared many stories in the recent interview, it was Miley's candid take on the music industry – and her mom's eyebrow-raising dating advice – that stole the spotlight.

Sitting alongside Tish, Noah, and Brandi, the Flowers artist cut through the noise with the kind of unfiltered honesty fans have come to know and love.

On the state of modern pop, the 32-year-old singer made it clear she isn't chasing viral moments.

"That's why we want to make impactful music, not music based off numbers," she said, pushing back against a culture dominated by TikTok snippets and what her sister Noah called "brainrot."

Her focus, she explained, is on creating songs that resonate long after the algorithm has moved on.

"Numbers are for math and sports, not music," she added, doubling down on her belief that depth will always outlast quick clicks.

And it seems to be paying off – Miley's approach is clearly working, earning her four MTV VMA nominations this year.

But music wasn't the only thing Miley got real about!