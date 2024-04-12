Was Miley Cyrus' song Karma ripped off by JoJo Siwa?

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus ' name has popped up in a conflict between dancer and singer JoJo Siwa and her new single Karma, with fans thinking Miley wrote the song herself.

JoJo Siwa's new single Karma has become a hot topic.

The song marks the 20-year-old's departure from child star, in which she was previously featured on television series Dance Moms and Nickelodeon, to a self-proclaimed "gay pop" icon.

But one thing is on every fan's mind: what's the origin of the single?

JoJo herself cites Miley Cyrus' 2013 Bangerz era as a major influence. She told Access Hollywood, "[Miley's] my number one idol... I want to have that moment."

But internet sleuths have unearthed a more intriguing backstory for the song.

A 2011 version of the same exact song by singer Brit Smith was discovered by TikToker @hi_im_becks, who claims it's the origin, but fans are divided.

Adding more fuel to the fire, another TikToker uncovered interesting clues on social media involving pop icon Miley Cyrus.