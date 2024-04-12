Was Miley Cyrus' song Karma ripped off by JoJo Siwa?
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus' name has popped up in a conflict between dancer and singer JoJo Siwa and her new single Karma, with fans thinking Miley wrote the song herself.
JoJo Siwa's new single Karma has become a hot topic.
The song marks the 20-year-old's departure from child star, in which she was previously featured on television series Dance Moms and Nickelodeon, to a self-proclaimed "gay pop" icon.
But one thing is on every fan's mind: what's the origin of the single?
JoJo herself cites Miley Cyrus' 2013 Bangerz era as a major influence. She told Access Hollywood, "[Miley's] my number one idol... I want to have that moment."
But internet sleuths have unearthed a more intriguing backstory for the song.
A 2011 version of the same exact song by singer Brit Smith was discovered by TikToker @hi_im_becks, who claims it's the origin, but fans are divided.
Adding more fuel to the fire, another TikToker uncovered interesting clues on social media involving pop icon Miley Cyrus.
Is JoJo Siwa's Karma one of Miley Cyrus' unreleased songs?
In 2012, a Miley Cyrus fan account tweeted about a rumored Miley song titled Karma's a B***h.
Miley seemingly acknowledged the track with a tweet directed at producers Rock Mafia, who are included as credited songwriters on JoJo's song.
While the former Dance Moms star remains silent on the song's history, she's clearly committed to her new "bad girl" image.
She told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm not the same that I was when I was 14... This now is 20-year-old JoJo, here for a good time."
Whether Karma is a borrowed hit or not remains a mystery, but love it or hate it, the music video currently boasts over 17 million views on YouTube.
Cover photo: Collage: Frazer Harrison & Robyn Beck / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP