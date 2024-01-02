Why was Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve party cancelled?

Miami, Florida - Fans were devastated after hearing the news that Miley Cyrus ' New Year's Eve party was axed for Sunday Night Football !

Miley Cyrus' annual New Year's Eve party was traded for NFL's Sunday Night Football as the Green Bay Packers took on the Minnesota Vikings. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus & Screenshot/TikTok/@nicksteves1 (TAG24 Edit)

Talk about a fumble!

The 31-year-old took over 2023 with epic hit songs, incredible achievements, and much more.

But there was one important thing missing from fans' New Year's Eve festivities Sunday night – Smiley Miley's NBC New Year's Eve Party!

For two years, the Miami-based event, co-hosted by celebs like Pete Davidson and Dolly Parton, had become a tradition.

Featuring performances from A-list musicians and fans screaming their heads off as the clock struck midnight, it was a hit like no other. And let's not forget how epic it was ringing in 2022 with the 31-year-old's live wardrobe slip-up she handled like a boss!

However, this year, it was replaced by an NFL showdown between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings.

Although it was a win for football fans, die-hard fans of the Hannah Montana alum couldn't hide their disappointment.