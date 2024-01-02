Why was Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve party cancelled?
Miami, Florida - Fans were devastated after hearing the news that Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve party was axed for Sunday Night Football!
Talk about a fumble!
The 31-year-old took over 2023 with epic hit songs, incredible achievements, and much more.
But there was one important thing missing from fans' New Year's Eve festivities Sunday night – Smiley Miley's NBC New Year's Eve Party!
For two years, the Miami-based event, co-hosted by celebs like Pete Davidson and Dolly Parton, had become a tradition.
Featuring performances from A-list musicians and fans screaming their heads off as the clock struck midnight, it was a hit like no other. And let's not forget how epic it was ringing in 2022 with the 31-year-old's live wardrobe slip-up she handled like a boss!
However, this year, it was replaced by an NFL showdown between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings.
Although it was a win for football fans, die-hard fans of the Hannah Montana alum couldn't hide their disappointment.
Fans left heartbroken after Miley Cyrus' NYE special gets cut
Naturally, the internet couldn't handle the terrible news, and fans hopped online with heartbreaking posts.
"im so upset miley cyrus didn't do a new year's eve special this year," one fan lamented, while another exclaimed, "Just found out that Miley Cyrus isn't doing a New Year's Eve TV special this year. What a bummer."
"It was the most exciting thing I'd seen on TV in years!" they continued.
One particularly outraged fan wrote, "We were robbed of Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve show by a NFL game this year. I don't like that. She had the best show."
The NFL may have won this time, but if you know Miley, she's sure to come back with a bang!
