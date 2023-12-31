Miley Cyrus' most memorable moments of 2023

The comeback queen Miley Cyrus has truly been an inspiration to all. Take a look at some of her best moments that shook the entertainment industry this year!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Comeback queen Miley Cyrus has truly been an inspiration to all. Take a look at some of her best moments that shook the entertainment industry this year!

Miley Cyrus stole the show in 2023 with the hottest tracks, juicy details of her past, and a birthday bash that will live on in history's spotlight. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mileycyrus (TAG24 Edit) 2023 was, without a doubt, the year of Miley Cyrus. From reinventing herself as an artist and sharing the most personal details of her past, her journey pushed boundaries and sparked a brand-new era in the Used To Be Young singer's flourishing and thriving life. But what exactly were her main accomplishments this past year and the most stand-out moments for fans? Olivia Dunne Will Olivia Dunne trade in her leotards for skates?: "Put me in, coach!" While there were countless contenders for the spotlight, we've compiled a list of three that solidifies Miley's status as the queen of reinvention. Here are three of Miley's most incredible moments that made an everlasting impact on fans and the music industry as a whole in 2023.

Flowers blooms worldwide

Miley Cyrus dominated 2023 on all fronts, including making history on Spotify with her self-love anthem Flowers! © ANGELA WEISS/AFP For those who grew up listening and watching Cyrus shine as she matured into the most effortlessly talented artist to date, it's been a whirlwind experience. We've seen Miley go from just a young girl in pigtails on Disney Channel to a global superstar in the blink of an eye. And to top it all off, Cyrus made Spotify history this year as her hit song Flowers became the fastest song to reach one billion streams. Celebrities Bruce Willis' wife shares moving post and sobering update amid his ongoing health battle With its relatable and heartfelt lyrics, fans couldn't (and still can't!) stop listening to the powerful self-love anthem that Flowers is.

Birthday extravaganza and new music

Miley Cyrus celebrated her 31st birthday with a special live performance of her hit songs and some well-known classics. © Screenshot/TikTok/@mileycyrus It's true that Miley Cyrus is all about those chart-topping anthems and experimenting with new music styles, but underneath it all she's a gifted and charismatic storyteller as well. Back in November you might remember when Miley teased some new songs and gave a unique spin on classics at the famed Chateau Marmont Hotel in honor of her 31st birthday. Footage from the performance is electric to watch, and Miley seemed to be having a blast! Cyrus posted a video on X of the performance which featured a sassy and vulnerable rendition of Endless Summer Vacation's Flowers. "Thank you for giving us the song of the century queen," one fan commented under the clip. "So proud of you, Miley!" another commenter gushed to the star. "You've grown so much and your music is fire."

Used To Be Young series on TikTok

Miley Cyrus spilled the tea on TikTok about her past this year, including candid remarks on Ariana Grande and Liam Hemsworth. © Collage: Kyle GRILLOT/AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@cantorestalentos Miley has never been one to shy away from speaking her truth, and what she did this year gave fans a deeper look into the Wrecking Ball singer's extensive life and rich inner emotional world. In August the 31-year-old artist started posting a series on TikTok to explain to fans how her past experiences in life have led her to become the person she is today. From her candid revelations about Ariana Grande and Liam Hemsworth to spilling the tea about how much she made during the Bangerz tour, Smiley Miley's refreshing and at times brutal honesty was like hearing a best friend spill all their juiciest secrets. And who doesn't love some good messy gossip and piping hot tea spillage? At the end of the day, Miley's only human – just like the rest of us.