Jon Bon Jovi talks Millie Bobby Brown's romance with son Jake: "They're madly in love"

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, have gotten the ultimate stamp of approval from the latter's father, rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

Jon Bon Jovi (l) recently dished on Millie Bobby Brown's relationship with his son, Jake Bongiovi. © Collage: Angela Weiss & Michael TRAN / AFP

The 61-year-old musician opened up about the young lovebirds while on the red carpet for the MusiCares Person of the Year event on Friday.

"They're growing together. They're madly in love, and we love them both for that," Jon told E! News. "It's an exciting adventure."

Jake announced his engagement to the 19-year-old Stranger Things star in April 2023, around two years after they first began dating.

Jon further elaborated on romance as he told Access Hollywood that the family "fully" supports the romance, adding that Millie and her family are "great."



Plans for the pair's nuptials remain under wraps, but the Livin' on a Prayer artist teased that he's happy to perform at the ceremony – but only at the request of the newlyweds!

Millie has maintained a close relationship with her future in-laws, and that bond was put on heartwarming display at the 2023 Glamour Awards.