Millie Bobby Brown gets close with future in-laws and fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Orlando, Florida - Millie Bobby Brown proved she's in with the family as she strolled Florida with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi , and her future-in-laws.

Millie Bobby Brown spent time with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, and his family in Florida over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jakebongiovi

It's a family affair!

Over the weekend, the 19-year-old was spotted out and about with Jake's rockstar dad, Jon Bon Jovi, and his mom, Dorothea Hurley.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Millie was spotted staying cool in a white t-shirt, distressed black denim shorts, and, of course, her dazzling engagement ring.

Her 21-year-old beau, meanwhile, opted for a black t-shirt and navy Dickies.

Jon, who has publicly shared his support for the young couple's engagement, also kept it casual with a black t-shirt and jeans, while Dorothea dressed in summer style with a blue blouse and white Bermuda shorts.

Millie was in the Sunshine State for a special appearance at the fan convention Spooky Empire on May 20, where guests had the opportunity to meet the Stranger Things star.