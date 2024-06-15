Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi enjoy honeymoon phase with PDA in NYC!

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are enjoying their honeymoon phase, as evidenced by the pair's latest PDA-filled outing in the Big Apple!

Millie Bobby Brown (r.) and Jake Bongiovi were spotted out in New York City on Friday. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

There's nothing like wedded bliss!

On Friday, the 20-year-old Stranger Things star was spotted out walking with her new husband on the streets of New York City.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show a makeup-free Millie rocking a white tank top and gray yoga pants for the outing, while Jake opted for a green tee and camel-colored pants.

The newlyweds held hands for much of the walk and even shared a kiss as they made their way through the busy city.

Millie and Jake were also spotted the day prior enjoying a similarly casual – and just as affectionate – stroll in snaps obtained by PEOPLE.

After a year-long engagement, the lovebirds tied the knot in a secret ceremony at the end of May.

The guest list was limited to their closest family members, but the pair are said to be planning another, larger wedding later this year.