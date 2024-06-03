Millie Bobby Brown shares first glimpse at "wifey" life with Jake Bongiovi

Orlando, Florida - Millie Bobby Brown has shared the first Instagram post of her wife era as she dropped several snaps from her recent trip to Universal Orlando with her new hubby, Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown showed off her life as a newlywed in new snaps from a trip to Universal Orlando with her husband, Jake Bongiovi. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

The 20-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday to share a joint post with Jake – their first social media snaps since their secret wedding last month.

"who wants to go to @universalorlando ???? ussssssssss," Millie wrote in the caption, referencing the uber-viral baby who shared her excitement for a trip to the Four Seasons Orlando.

In her post, Millie was seen rocking a pair of denim shorts with "WIFEY" written in white on the back. But that wasn't her only bridal nod, as her hat read, "Wife of the party."

The Stranger Things actor enjoyed all the theme park had to offer, sharing glimpses at some carnival games with Jake and even a water slide adventure at Volcano Bay.

After a year-long engagement, Millie and the 22-year-old model tied the knot in a low-key ceremony attended by their closest family.