Millie Bobby Brown brings pop of color to Paris Fashion Week

Paris, France - Millie Bobby Brown made a colorful appearance at Paris Fashion Week following her recent press events for her new movie, Damsel.

Millie Bobby Brown rocked a pink-and-orange dress for Tuesday's Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage

The 20-year-old star was spotted in the City of Love on Tuesday as she attended the Louis Vuitton show, which also saw the likes of Sophie Turner and Emma Stone, per Daily Mail.

Millie sported a sweet pink mini-dress that featured a pop of orange on the underside of the draped fabric. She kept her hair in a sleek bun, pulling focus to her funky eyeliner and dramatic hoop earrings.

The Stranger Things star completed the ensemble with a Louis Vuitton logo belt in honor of the show.

The outing followed another mini-dress fashion moment from Millie at the London premiere of Damsel, instead opting for a blue number completed with a white color and black necktie.

She was spotted walking hand-in-hand with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, before the event.

The 21-year-old has been by Millie's side throughout her recent press ventures, even bringing his family along to support her at the New York premiere of Damsel.