Millie Bobby Brown talks wedding plans and saying goodbye to Stranger Things

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown got candid about planning her upcoming wedding and bidding farewell to Stranger Things in a new interview.
The 20-year-old star took center stage at the New York premiere of Damsel on Friday night, where she chatted with ET about her recent professional and personal milestones.
"It's fun. It's really exciting," Millie said of wedding planning. "I'm very, very blessed and very lucky."
The Enola Holmes actor attended the premiere with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, her future in-laws, rock icon Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea, and her own parents and siblings.
"They're my biggest support system," she gushed.
Millie also opened up about her return to Stranger Things for its fifth and final season, calling the end of her run on the series a "really strange" experience.
"You grow up with these people, and you love them so much, and then you have to say goodbye," Millie said.
"We don't get to do what we love to do anymore with each other, but it's not the end of our friendship. And I'm very, very lucky that I was able to have that opportunity."
Millie and her co-stars returned to set in January as production finally kicked off following significant delays due to last year's Hollywood strikes.
Despite her sadness to be leaving her co-stars, the florence by mills mogul has admitted that she's ready to put her iconic role as Eleven behind her so she can focus on new projects.
"Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film, and it's preventing me from creating stories that I'm passionate about," she said last October. "So I'm ready to say, 'Thank you, and goodbye.'"
The premiere of Stranger Things season 5 is likely to be at least another year away, but in the meantime, fans can catch Millie in the fantasy adventure movie Damsel, which hits Netflix on Friday.
