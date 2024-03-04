Millie Bobby Brown talks wedding plans and saying goodbye to Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown got candid about planning for her upcoming wedding and bidding farewell to Stranger Things in a new interview.

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown got candid about planning her upcoming wedding and bidding farewell to Stranger Things in a new interview.

Millie Bobby Brown (l.) opened up about wedding planning with fiancé Jake Bongiovi at the premiere of her new movie, Damsel. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP The 20-year-old star took center stage at the New York premiere of Damsel on Friday night, where she chatted with ET about her recent professional and personal milestones. "It's fun. It's really exciting," Millie said of wedding planning. "I'm very, very blessed and very lucky." The Enola Holmes actor attended the premiere with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, her future in-laws, rock icon Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea, and her own parents and siblings. "They're my biggest support system," she gushed. Millie also opened up about her return to Stranger Things for its fifth and final season, calling the end of her run on the series a "really strange" experience.

Millie Bobby Brown (second from l.) was joined by her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi (l.) and his parents, Dorothea Bongiovi (second from r.) and Jon Bon Jovi, at the New York premiere of Damsel. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Millie Bobby Brown gets candid about moving on from Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her upcoming farewell to Stranger Things at Friday's Damsel premiere. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP "You grow up with these people, and you love them so much, and then you have to say goodbye," Millie said. "We don't get to do what we love to do anymore with each other, but it's not the end of our friendship. And I'm very, very lucky that I was able to have that opportunity." Millie and her co-stars returned to set in January as production finally kicked off following significant delays due to last year's Hollywood strikes. Despite her sadness to be leaving her co-stars, the florence by mills mogul has admitted that she's ready to put her iconic role as Eleven behind her so she can focus on new projects. "Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film, and it's preventing me from creating stories that I'm passionate about," she said last October. "So I'm ready to say, 'Thank you, and goodbye.'"