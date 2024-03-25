Millie Bobby Brown celebrates anniversary with Jake Bongiovi: "Three years of bliss"

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have marked another milestone in their relationship as the two continue wedding preparations.

Millie Bobby Brown (l.) celebrated her anniversary with Jake Bongiovi in a sweet Instagram tribute over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jakebongiovi & milliebobbybrown

On Saturday, the 20-year-old Damsel star shared a sweet snap with Jake via her Instagram story in honor of their third anniversary.



"three years of bliss," she wrote under the photo, per E! News. "love you best friend."

Jake returned the favor as he shared a picture of Millie smiling with a puppy, writing, "Time flies when you're having fun."

"I love you so much," he added. "3 years :)"

The lovebirds announced their engagement in April 2023 after two years of dating, and they've dropped a number of hints that their nuptials are set to take place later this year.

Shortly before Jake teased a "big year ahead" on Millie's birthday last month, the Enola Holmes actor was spotted browsing wedding dresses in the Big Apple.

Adding further fuel to the speculation was the news that Millie's Stranger Things co-star, Matthew Modine, would be officiating the ceremony.