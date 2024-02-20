Millie Bobby Brown honored by Jake Bongiovi in swoon-worthy birthday post

Los Angeles, California - Jake Bongiovi penned a sweet birthday tribute for Millie Bobby Brown , teasing a "big year" for the young lovebirds.

Jake Bongiovi (r.) honored his fiancée, Millie Bobby Brown, on her 20th birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/milliebobbybrown & jakebongiovi

The Stranger Things star turned 20 on Monday, and her fiancé paid tribute by sharing a never-before-seen snap of the couple embracing.

"Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé," he wrote. "I love you so much. Big year ahead."

Millie and Jake, who first began dating in 2021, have been engaged since last April.

While specific details about their nuptials have remained under wraps, the 21-year-old's post has raised further suspicion that the big day will indeed be coming in 2024.

Over the weekend, the Enola Holmes actor added even more evidence to the theories as she was photographed browsing wedding dresses in New York City.