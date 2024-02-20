Millie Bobby Brown honored by Jake Bongiovi in swoon-worthy birthday post
Los Angeles, California - Jake Bongiovi penned a sweet birthday tribute for Millie Bobby Brown, teasing a "big year" for the young lovebirds.
The Stranger Things star turned 20 on Monday, and her fiancé paid tribute by sharing a never-before-seen snap of the couple embracing.
"Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé," he wrote. "I love you so much. Big year ahead."
Millie and Jake, who first began dating in 2021, have been engaged since last April.
While specific details about their nuptials have remained under wraps, the 21-year-old's post has raised further suspicion that the big day will indeed be coming in 2024.
Over the weekend, the Enola Holmes actor added even more evidence to the theories as she was photographed browsing wedding dresses in New York City.
Will Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tie the knot in 2024?
Millie first confirmed late last summer that the wedding planning process had begun, but she and her fiancé have not announced a date quite yet.
The secrecy is evidently an intentional move by the couple, as the Netflix star previously shared her hope to keep the whole affair as private as possible despite her high-profile career.
"I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once," she told Women's Wear Daily last August.
"And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me."
Amid the preparations, Millie has also been busy filming the final season of Stranger Things.
A release date has yet to be revealed, but production only began last month, so it's likely to be at least another year before the series returns for one last ride.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/milliebobbybrown & jakebongiovi