Millie Bobby Brown shops for wedding dress after NHL date with Jake Bongiovi

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown was spotted browsing wedding dresses in the Big Apple after enjoying a recent date night with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown attended Thursday's New York Rangers game with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

Photos of the 19-year-old star out shopping in New York hit social media on Saturday, appearing to confirm her wedding day is coming sooner than fans might have expected!

In the viral snaps, Millie was seen sifting through an array of white gowns while chatting on the phone.

The Netflix actor rocked a casual look for the outing, donning purple sweatpants and a green jacket to keep warm amid the chilly New York winter.

The shopping session comes after Millie and Jake were spotted at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, cheering on the New York Rangers against the Montreal Canadiens.

A day earlier, the lovebirds spent Valentine's Day strolling Little Italy and enjoying plenty of sweet treats along the way.

Both stars also paid tribute to one another on social media, sharing some swoon-worthy posts with their followers in honor of "love day."