Millie Bobby Brown swoons over Jake Bongiovi: "Forever wedding date"

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown gushed over her "forever wedding date" in an adorable new photo with Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown (l.) gushed over her "forever wedding date" in an adorable new photo with Jake Bongiovi. © Screenshot/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

The 20-year-old star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the new snap, which saw her don a stunning purple strapless gown as she smiled at her hubby.

"my forever wedding date," she wrote in the caption with a matching purple heart emoji.

Jake looked dapper in a gray suit and white dress shirt sans tie as he posed for the photo.

The post comes on the heels of the lovebirds' recent getaway with Jake's parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley.

The lavish trip to Sardinia is said to have been Millie and Jake's honeymoon, as the two wed in a low-key ceremony attended by both of their parents in May.

But the family-only affair is reportedly just the first wedding for the pair, as they're supposedly planning a larger event later this year.

The Stranger Things star has asked her co-star Matthew Modine, who plays the villainous Dr. Martin Brenner on the Netflix hit, to officiate the ceremony.