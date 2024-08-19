Will Millie Bobby Brown star in a movie adaptation of her book Nineteen Steps?

Los Angeles, California - Insiders have revealed that Millie Bobby Brown is eyeing a lead role in the movie adaptation of her book Nineteen Steps!

In September 2023, the 20-year-old released her first novel, a historical fiction read inspired by her family's own experiences during World War II.

Now, Millie is reportedly planning to take the tale to new heights with a film adaptation in the works at Netflix, according to Deadline.

The outlet reported on Monday that the Stranger Things star is producing the flick under her PCMA Productions company. Anthony McCarten will adapt the screenplay, with Jonathan Eirich and Nick Reynolds on board as producers as well.

Millie is said to be eyeing the starring role as 18-year-old Nellie, who lives in Bethnal Green amid the war and forges an unexpected romance with an American airman named Ray.

The Enola Holmes actor previously teased her interest in a movie adaptation around the time of the book's release, sharing that it was "intention" behind crafting the novel.