Millie Bobby Brown debuts "cheeky" new addition to fashion line

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has further expanded her florence by mills fashion line with a new, summer-ready shorts style.

The 20-year-old star modeled the all-new "cheeky" version of the brand's beloved boxer shorts, giving them more versatility in the summer months.

Millie donned the "Garden Party" pattern in a video shared Tuesday and told fans she's "obsessed" with the new product.

"we all know it's the summer of boxer shorts," she declared in the caption.

The Stranger Things actor launched the fashion branch of her ever-expanding florence by mills brand at the start of this year.

Since then, Millie has proudly flaunted the line's chic offerings, which include pastel pajama sets, cozy sweatshirts, and, most recently, several cottagecore-inspired summer dresses.

The brand, launched in 2020, originally began as a cosmetics and skincare line dedicated to vegan, cruelty-free, and clean beauty products. Along with the clothing line, the Damsel star's brand has also ventured into the world of coffee.