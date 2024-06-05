Millie Bobby Brown recruits Jake Bongiovi for adorable new fragrance ad

Los Angeles, California - Newlyweds Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi may be basking in their honeymoon era, but that doesn't mean they've stepped away from their busy professional lives!

Newlyweds Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (l.) starred in a hilarious new TikTok promoting Wildly Me from florence by mills. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@florencebymills

The 20-year-old Stranger Things star promoted her new fragrance, Wildly Me, on Tuesday with a viral TikTok clip featuring none other than her new husband.

"Let's freshen up with Wildly Me," Millie says before turning around to spray an unsuspecting Jake with the perfume.

"Oh, I smell nice now," the 22-year-old said with a smile.

Fans couldn't get enough of the pair's candid campaign, with one writing, "I love how Jake just goes along with everything she does."

This isn't the first time Jake has appeared in a video of Millie's brand, florence by mills!

Last September, the pair hilariously tested out the line's newest cosmetics with a makeup tutorial led by Jake himself!

The GRWM may not have resulted in the best glam look the Damsel star has ever rocked, but Jake's valiant effort had fans gushing over the video anyway.

After a year-long engagement, Millie and Jake tied the knot last month in a low-key ceremony attended by their closest family members.