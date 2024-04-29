Millie Bobby Brown shows off her new denim line in viral bikini snap

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown got a head-start on summer with the perfect vacay ensemble, including a piece from her new fashion line!

Millie Bobby Brown flaunted her vacay fashion sense with a new Instagram photo promoting her florence by mills clothing line. © Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

On Friday, the 20-year-old Enola Holmes star dropped a new photo via Instagram, which saw her posing in a patterned pink string bikini top and denim shorts.

"Vacay in my flo denim," Millie wrote in the caption of the post, which tagged her florence by mills fashion brand.

While she first expanded her brand into the clothing world in January, its venture into denim came just this month.

An off-shoot of her original florence by mills cosmetics brand, the fashion line also features colorful loungewear and pajamas.

Along with clothing and cosmetics, the brand has also stepped into the coffee industry, which Millie introduced with a bustling pop-up in New York City last November.

Despite a busy schedule working on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Mills has made sure to keep fans updated on her adventures via social media.