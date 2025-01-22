Millie Bobby Brown flaunts chic looks and cuddles up with Jake Bongiovi in new post

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a peek at her sizzling style and some swoon-worthy scenes with Jake Bongiovi in her latest photo dump.

Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a peek at her sizzling style and some swoon-worthy scenes with Jake Bongiovi (r.) in her latest photo dump. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

The 20-year-old star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her recent adventures in a post captioned, "in a galaxy far, far away."

The slideshow kicked off with a photo of Millie rocking a Hailey Bieber-esque clean-girl look featuring dark shades and a sleek updo.

The second snap saw the Stranger Things star snap a mirror selfie as she posed in a bikini, while the next photo showed her on the beach cuddling a baby.

In the final shot, Millie was all smiles as her hubby wrapped his arms around her.

But the photo dump wasn't the only thing Millie shared on Wednesday, as she was also featured in a joint post with her beauty brand, florence by mills.

The post saw the Nineteen Steps author go makeup-free and declare, "2025 is the year to be unapologetically ourselves."