Millie Bobby Brown shares rare peek at wedding in New Year's post: "The year of Mrs. Bongiovi"

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a rare peek at her lavish wedding to Jake Bongiovi as she reflected on "the year of Mrs. Bongiovi."

The 20-year-old Stranger Things star took to Instagram on Tuesday to look back on all that 2024 had to offer.

In a viral reel set to ABBA's Happy Near Year, Millie dropped a few previously unseen clips from her Italian wedding ceremony in September – the first videos to be released from the big day.

The video's opening clip appears to be from Millie and Jake's vow exchange, as the two are seen holding hands at the alter while the Damsel star laughs.

"The year of Mrs. Bongiovi," Millie wrote in the caption.

And indeed it was, as the lovebirds shared not one but two weddings over the course of 2024!

Before tying the knot in Italy, Millie first wed the 22-year-old model in a small, family-only ceremony back in May.