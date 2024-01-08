Millie Bobby Brown flaunts Swiftie status: "Cherry lips, crystal skies"
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has continued to prove that she's one of the biggest Swifties in Hollywood as she once again paid homage to Taylor Swift in her latest post.
The 19-year-old star shared two new photos from a lavish beach getaway on Sunday, and fans couldn't help but gush over her nod to the 34-year-old pop star.
"Cherry lips, crystal skies," Millie captioned the post, borrowing a lyric from Taylor's newly re-recorded hit Blank Space.
The Enolma Holmes actor rocked a patterned bikini in both snaps, first covering her face with her arms before smiling for the camera in the second photo.
The post earned over three million likes and scored some extra-special praise from Millie's fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.
The 21-year-old dropped bride and heart emojis in the comment section in a sweet show of affection for his soon-to-be wife.
While the lovebirds have yet to confirm a date for the big day, Millie has a lot to juggle in her busy schedule as she returns to the set of Stranger Things for production on the final season.
Millie Bobby Brown kicks off work on Stranger Things season 5
On Monday, the team behind the Netflix sci-fi hit issued a "code red" as they confirmed the news that production on season 5 was officially underway.
Millie was seen sitting on a couch beside co-star Noah Schnapp in the accompanying black-and-white photo, which featured show's famous ensemble and co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer.
Though the production announcement is an exciting step, fans will likely have to wait some time to see the final product hit the streaming site.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown