Millie Bobby Brown flaunts Swiftie status: "Cherry lips, crystal skies"

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has continued to prove that she's one of the biggest Swifties in Hollywood as she once again paid homage to Taylor Swift in her latest post.

Millie Bobby Brown got fans buzzing with a subtle nod to Taylor Swift in her latest social media post. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

The 19-year-old star shared two new photos from a lavish beach getaway on Sunday, and fans couldn't help but gush over her nod to the 34-year-old pop star.

"Cherry lips, crystal skies," Millie captioned the post, borrowing a lyric from Taylor's newly re-recorded hit Blank Space.

The Enolma Holmes actor rocked a patterned bikini in both snaps, first covering her face with her arms before smiling for the camera in the second photo.

The post earned over three million likes and scored some extra-special praise from Millie's fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

The 21-year-old dropped bride and heart emojis in the comment section in a sweet show of affection for his soon-to-be wife.

While the lovebirds have yet to confirm a date for the big day, Millie has a lot to juggle in her busy schedule as she returns to the set of Stranger Things for production on the final season.