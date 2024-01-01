Millie Bobby Brown gets nostalgic in Taylor Swift-inspired 2023 recap

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her milestone year with an adorable recap video set to a pitch-perfect mash-up of Taylor Swift 's biggest hits.

Millie Bobby Brown commemorated her milestone year with a special Instagram video. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

The 19-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to commemorate 2023 with a sweet compilation highlighting her favorite moments of the year.

The video featured plenty of cute moments with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, as well as her friends, family, and many beloved animals.

Millie set the clips to an audio featuring a number of Taylor Swift songs, including All Too Well, Style, Teardrops on My Guitar, I Know Places, and more.

The Enola Holmes actor is quite the proud Swiftie, having attended the 34-year-old singer's Eras Tour stop in Cincinnati, Ohio, earlier this year.

Millie rocked a pink heart around her eye in an homage to Taylor's Lover era, with fans getting another peek at the look in the year-end montage.