Millie Bobby Brown gets nostalgic in Taylor Swift-inspired 2023 recap
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her milestone year with an adorable recap video set to a pitch-perfect mash-up of Taylor Swift's biggest hits.
The 19-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to commemorate 2023 with a sweet compilation highlighting her favorite moments of the year.
The video featured plenty of cute moments with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, as well as her friends, family, and many beloved animals.
Millie set the clips to an audio featuring a number of Taylor Swift songs, including All Too Well, Style, Teardrops on My Guitar, I Know Places, and more.
The Enola Holmes actor is quite the proud Swiftie, having attended the 34-year-old singer's Eras Tour stop in Cincinnati, Ohio, earlier this year.
Millie rocked a pink heart around her eye in an homage to Taylor's Lover era, with fans getting another peek at the look in the year-end montage.
What's in store for Millie Bobby Brown in 2024?
Millie certainly had plenty to celebrate in the final hours of 2023, with the year including everything from her engagement to the release of her debut novel, Nineteen Steps.
2024 is sure to ramp up the action, as she's set to return to the big screen with Netflix's Damsel in March following a delay due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
The Emmy nominee is also gearing up to get back to work on the final season of Stranger Things, which is expected to begin filming this month.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown