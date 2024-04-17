Millie Bobby Brown gets emotional praise from fiancé Jake's dad Jon Bon Jovi
London, UK - Millie Bobby Brown has earned the ultimate seal of approval from rock legend – and her future father-in-law – Jon Bon Jovi.
In a recent interview with The Times UK, the 62-year-old musician gushed over Millie, who got engaged to his son, 21-year-old Jake, last spring.
"I've gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way," Jon said.
While some fans were surprised the Stranger Things star was engaged at just 19, her soon-to-be father-in-law is all in on the idea, as he has some experience in finding your true love at a young age!
"It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago, and I think, with the support of family around them, they're gonna be great together," he said, giving a nod to his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Bongiovi, to whom he's been married to since 1980.
Millie and Jake have been dating for three years, and though they haven't confirmed a date for their nuptials, all signs point to the big day coming by the year's end.
Jake teased a "big year ahead" in his swoon-worthy birthday tribute to the Damsel star, and Millie was even seen shopping for wedding dresses in February!
