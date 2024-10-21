Millie Bobby Brown had husband Jake Bongiovi with her "every day" on set of new movie

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown 's co-star Chris Pratt has spilled that she had her husband, Jake Bongiovi, by her side "every day" of filming their new movie, The Electric State.

Millie Bobby Brown had her husband, Jake Bongiovi (r.), by her side "every day" of filming her upcoming sci-fi movie, The Electric State. © Collage: Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@jakebongiovi

Millie and Chris stopped by New York Comic-Con on Thursday to dish on the anticipated flick, which recently debuted its first teaser.

The 45-year-old Marvel star praised Millie as he told the crowd, "She has such a huge heart, such a love for animals, such a love for her now-husband, Jake, who was on set every day," per PEOPLE.

But Jake's presence was certainly no bother for Chris, who added, "They are these totally awesome and normal people who live extraordinary lives."

The 20-year-old Stranger Things actor wed Jake in a lavish ceremony in Italy last month – their second wedding after initially tying the knot at a private ceremony in May.

Millie shared the first photos from the event via her Instagram, where she showed off her stunning wedding dress in a viral post captioned, "forever and always, your wife."