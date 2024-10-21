Millie Bobby Brown had husband Jake Bongiovi with her "every day" on set of new movie
New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown's co-star Chris Pratt has spilled that she had her husband, Jake Bongiovi, by her side "every day" of filming their new movie, The Electric State.
Millie and Chris stopped by New York Comic-Con on Thursday to dish on the anticipated flick, which recently debuted its first teaser.
The 45-year-old Marvel star praised Millie as he told the crowd, "She has such a huge heart, such a love for animals, such a love for her now-husband, Jake, who was on set every day," per PEOPLE.
But Jake's presence was certainly no bother for Chris, who added, "They are these totally awesome and normal people who live extraordinary lives."
The 20-year-old Stranger Things actor wed Jake in a lavish ceremony in Italy last month – their second wedding after initially tying the knot at a private ceremony in May.
Millie shared the first photos from the event via her Instagram, where she showed off her stunning wedding dress in a viral post captioned, "forever and always, your wife."
Millie has also seemingly taken on her hubby's last name, as she shared a photo from the set of Stranger Things with her name written as Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi.
Cover photo: Collage: Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@jakebongiovi