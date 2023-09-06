Millie Bobby Brown pays homage to the wife life amid wedding planning

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is kicking off her wife era early with a selfie that gave a nod to her soon-to-be life as a "married woman."

Millie Bobby Brown shared a new selfie that paid a knowing nod to her engagement to Jake Bongiovi. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

In the selfie shared on Tuesday, the 19-year-old donned oversized dark sunglasses and a white t-shirt with the phrase, "I'm in love with a married woman...my wife!"

Brown's nod at married life comes amid her recent comments about wedding planning with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

The pair has been together since 2021 and confirmed their engagement in April.

Though no big day date has been set yet, the Stranger Things star recently confirmed that the planning process is underway.

In another recent interview, Brown shared the swoon-worthy story about how she knew her 21-year-old beau was "the one" since the early days of their relationship.