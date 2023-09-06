Millie Bobby Brown pays homage to the wife life amid wedding planning
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is kicking off her wife era early with a selfie that gave a nod to her soon-to-be life as a "married woman."
In the selfie shared on Tuesday, the 19-year-old donned oversized dark sunglasses and a white t-shirt with the phrase, "I'm in love with a married woman...my wife!"
Brown's nod at married life comes amid her recent comments about wedding planning with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.
The pair has been together since 2021 and confirmed their engagement in April.
Though no big day date has been set yet, the Stranger Things star recently confirmed that the planning process is underway.
In another recent interview, Brown shared the swoon-worthy story about how she knew her 21-year-old beau was "the one" since the early days of their relationship.
Millie Bobby Brown dishes on knowing Jake Bongiovi was "the one"
"I was interested in him and wanted to know more. As soon as we spoke, I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life," Brown told The Sunday Times last month.
Brown added that their romance has their families' glowing approvals, including that of Bongiovi's famous father, Jon Bon Jovi.
Along with the major steps in her personal life, the Enola Holmes actor is gearing up for an exciting step professionally with the release of her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, on September 12.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown