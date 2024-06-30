Millie Bobby Brown jets off on honeymoon with Jake Bongiovi – and his parents!

Sardinia, Italy - Newlyweds Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi made their honeymoon a family affair as they jetted off to Italy with Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley!

© Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jakebongiovi & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old Stranger Things star was spotted soaking up the sun with her husband and in-laws in Sardinia, per the Daily Mail.

Millie donned a chic, light blue one-piece bathing suit, which she covered up with a bright yellow oversized button-down.

Jake was seen in an all-white ensemble featuring a short-sleeve polo top and shorts.

The 22-year-old's parents were seen lounging by the water, with the rock icon relaxing in a black baseball cap and matching swim trunks.

Jon and Dorothea were among a very limited guest list at Millie and Jake's May nupitals, which were a low-key affair including just their closest family.

The newlyweds, who got engaged last April, are said to be planning a larger ceremony later this year.

The 62-year-old Livin' on a Prayer artist was the first to publicly confirm that Millie and Jake had tied the knot, gushing that the Damsel star "looked gorgeous" and that his son is "happy as can be."