Millie Bobby Brown reveals her 2024 Spotify Wrapped: "Makes sense"

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown showed off her fangirl side as she revealed the top artists and songs on her 2024 Spotify Wrapped.

The 20-year-old star joined the flood of users dropping their Wrapped results on Wednesday, taking to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of her list.

At the top of her list – as expected – was Taylor Swift, whom Millie has been a not-so-secret stan of for years now.

The Stranger Things star attended The Eras Tour in 2023 and even admitted that she and her sister tracked Taylor's surprise songs in anticipation of her show.

But the only song from the pop star to make Millie's top tracks list was Down Bad, which took the fourth spot.

Rounding out her top artists were Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, followed by Beyoncé at No. 4 and Chappell Roan at No. 5.

Ari took the top two in Millie's top songs with yes, and? and we can't be friends, while Sabrina's Please Please Please and Espresso came in at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively.