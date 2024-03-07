Millie Bobby Brown fangirls over Taylor Swift: "I know exactly where she is at all times"

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown confessed to her "hardcore" Swiftie status as she gushed over Taylor Swift in a new interview.

Millie Bobby Brown (l.) gushed over Taylor Swift during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old Stranger Things actor stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday to promote her new movie, Damsel.

During the chat, Millie said that her latest birthday marked a "new era" for her, borrowing the phrase so heavily associated with the 34-year-old pop star today.

When asked by Kelly if she was a fan of Taylor's, Millie replied, "I am hardcore. Like, I know exactly where she is at all times kind of thing."

The Netflix star's adoration may seem far-fetched, but considering just how heavily tracked Taylor's private plane was ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, it's safe to say she may be in the majority with her passion.

"I love Taylor," Millie said. "I went to The Eras Tour, and it was the most amazing experience. The fans there are the same as me. We love her that much."

She didn't stop there either, as she also revealed that she and her sister even tracked Taylor's surprise songs before they headed to the concert in Ohio last summer.

"We crossed out the songs she'd done so that we know what she's gonna do next," she said, referring to the Grammy winner's past rule of never repeating songs performed in the two-track acoustic set.

Thankfully, Millie's own surprise set experience was hit, telling Kelly, "She played evermore, and I collapsed to the ground."

On Thursday, the Enola Holmes actor continued to make the daytime TV rounds, this time opting for a makeup-free look on The Drew Barrymore Show.