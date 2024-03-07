Millie Bobby Brown fangirls over Taylor Swift: "I know exactly where she is at all times"
New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown confessed to her "hardcore" Swiftie status as she gushed over Taylor Swift in a new interview.
The 20-year-old Stranger Things actor stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday to promote her new movie, Damsel.
During the chat, Millie said that her latest birthday marked a "new era" for her, borrowing the phrase so heavily associated with the 34-year-old pop star today.
When asked by Kelly if she was a fan of Taylor's, Millie replied, "I am hardcore. Like, I know exactly where she is at all times kind of thing."
The Netflix star's adoration may seem far-fetched, but considering just how heavily tracked Taylor's private plane was ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, it's safe to say she may be in the majority with her passion.
"I love Taylor," Millie said. "I went to The Eras Tour, and it was the most amazing experience. The fans there are the same as me. We love her that much."
She didn't stop there either, as she also revealed that she and her sister even tracked Taylor's surprise songs before they headed to the concert in Ohio last summer.
"We crossed out the songs she'd done so that we know what she's gonna do next," she said, referring to the Grammy winner's past rule of never repeating songs performed in the two-track acoustic set.
Thankfully, Millie's own surprise set experience was hit, telling Kelly, "She played evermore, and I collapsed to the ground."
On Thursday, the Enola Holmes actor continued to make the daytime TV rounds, this time opting for a makeup-free look on The Drew Barrymore Show.
Millie Bobby Brown ditches makeup for latest talk show appearance
Millie earned significant praise from fans for rocking her natural beauty – pimple patch and all – for the TV appearance.
During the episode, the florence by mills mogul opened up about her personal life, dishing on how her engagement at a young age parallels both her parents and future-in-laws.
Millie's parents met at 19 and 21 years old, while her fiancé Jake Bongiovi's parents were high school sweethearts. Both couples are still together today.
"We grew up with really wonderful relationships to observe, and I think that it just set a precedent for what we want in our lives," she said.
Millie recently stepped out with Jake and both sets of parents for the New York premiere of her fantasy flick Damsel, which begins streaming on Netflix this Friday.
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP