Millie Bobby Brown rocks blonde hair and bikinis on lavish birthday getaway

Turks and Caicos Islands - Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her 21st birthday on the sun-soaked shores of Turks and Caicos, per her latest social media post!

The Stranger Things star took to Instagram on Saturday to give fans a peek at her celebratory getaway with gal pals Lexi Jayde and Delani Swenson.

The post opened with a photo of the trio smiling beside their sandcastles, while the second snap saw Millie – sporting her fresh bleach-blonde hair – looking down as a dolphin swam below her in the crystal blue water.

The slideshow wrapped up with the birthday girl lounging on a hammock as she read a copy of Vanity Fair, which featured her on the cover!

"birthday magic," Millie captioned the post.

The Enola Holmes actor went full Y2K for her birthday aesthetic, rocking a mermaid-inspired green look in another clip of herself blowing out her cake's candles.

Millie got plenty of love on her big day, with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, leading the tributes on Wednesday.

"Happy 21st baby. I love you so much," Jake wrote under a never-before-seen snap of himself and Millie.