Millie Bobby Brown reveals why she struggles to make friends

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has shared a candid confession about her social life and how her career has made it difficult for her to make friends.

© Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a Vanity Fair cover story published Wednesday, the 20-year-old star admitted that her time as a child actor hurt her social skills as an adult.

"I don't have many friends, because of who I am," she said. "I didn't go to school, so I don't have the best social skills when it comes to people my own age and friendships.

"I struggle with that quite a bit."

Millie added that she's "working through" it after having missed key experiences in the adolescent social scene.

The Damsel star explained further that she admittedly doesn't let many people in after facing unrelenting scrutiny from the media while growing up in the public eye.

"I don't allow many people into my life, and when I do, I think it should be super moderated," she said. "I started this really young, and I felt that the press specifically was very, very harsh on me.

"And so I just like to make sure that I'm advocating for myself."

A big part of this has been distancing herself from social media, as Millie revealed she deleted such apps from her phone two years ago.