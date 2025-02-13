Millie Bobby Brown reveals why she struggles to make friends
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has shared a candid confession about her social life and how her career has made it difficult for her to make friends.
In a Vanity Fair cover story published Wednesday, the 20-year-old star admitted that her time as a child actor hurt her social skills as an adult.
"I don't have many friends, because of who I am," she said. "I didn't go to school, so I don't have the best social skills when it comes to people my own age and friendships.
"I struggle with that quite a bit."
Millie added that she's "working through" it after having missed key experiences in the adolescent social scene.
The Damsel star explained further that she admittedly doesn't let many people in after facing unrelenting scrutiny from the media while growing up in the public eye.
"I don't allow many people into my life, and when I do, I think it should be super moderated," she said. "I started this really young, and I felt that the press specifically was very, very harsh on me.
"And so I just like to make sure that I'm advocating for myself."
A big part of this has been distancing herself from social media, as Millie revealed she deleted such apps from her phone two years ago.
Millie Bobby Brown says social media made her feel "horrible"
As fans will know, Millie hasn't exactly gone MIA from the internet – but it seems it's not her who's posting.
"These days she barely checks her phone and largely delegates social media duties, though she's aware of what will be posted," the article revealed.
Millie confessed that social media had been making her feel "horrible," adding, "I deleted it because I was becoming way too obsessed with the idea of becoming someone else."
Elsewhere in the interview, the Nineteen Steps author went into detail about her life out of the public eye on a farm in Georgia, where she tends to animals with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.
She made it clear she's not living the stripped-down life to achieve any kind of viral trad-wife-esque aesthetic, saying, "I'm doing it because I love it."
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP