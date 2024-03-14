Will Millie Bobby Brown take Jake Bongiovi's last name after their wedding?
London, UK - Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her wedding planning with fiancé Jake Bongiovi and revealed whether or not she plans on changing her name after the big day.
The 20-year-old Damsel star sat down with ELLE UK for a segment of Ask Me Anything, which was uploaded on Wednesday.
Millie spilled on the ongoing preparations for her upcoming nuptials with Jake, whom she got engaged to in April 2023.
"I have loved every second of it," she said. "It's been really an unbelievable journey."
"I haven't been met with a stressful time yet, and I think that's just a reflection on how ready and excited we are to do it." the Netflix star added.
Millie also weighed in on the possibility of changing her last name to Bongiovi once they're married, but she admitted it hasn't been on her mind much.
Millie Bobby Brown reveals her plans for married life
"I don't think it's that important to even think about," she said. "I think I'm so excited about the big day, I haven't really thought about it."
The florence by mills mogul admitted that she is pretty "traditional" and said that since her fiancé is "an addition to who" she is, she's considering the move.
The last name would certainly be a smooth fit, considering it would leave her with the same initials – not to mention its significance in the rock music scene thanks to Jake's dad, Jon Bon Jovi!
During the chat, Millie also addressed her upcoming farewell to Stranger Things as season 5 continues production. Though she said the last hurrah is "bittersweet," she shared her excitement about getting to work with the cast and crew one last time.
Millie recently revealed that the production has about nine months left of shooting, setting its likely release back to late 2025 or even 2026.
