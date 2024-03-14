Will Millie Bobby Brown take Jake Bongiovi's last name after their wedding?

London, UK - Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her wedding planning with fiancé Jake Bongiovi and revealed whether or not she plans on changing her name after the big day.

Millie Bobby Brown (l.) discussed her plans for married life with fiancé Jake Bongiovi in a new interview. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 20-year-old Damsel star sat down with ELLE UK for a segment of Ask Me Anything, which was uploaded on Wednesday.

Millie spilled on the ongoing preparations for her upcoming nuptials with Jake, whom she got engaged to in April 2023.

"I have loved every second of it," she said. "It's been really an unbelievable journey."

"I haven't been met with a stressful time yet, and I think that's just a reflection on how ready and excited we are to do it." the Netflix star added.

Millie also weighed in on the possibility of changing her last name to Bongiovi once they're married, but she admitted it hasn't been on her mind much.