Millie Bobby Brown claps back at critics who say she "looks 40"

During Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, the 21-year-old got candid about being nit-picked by the tabloids, including digs about her looking older than her age.

"A thing that I get a lot is like, 'Oh my God, she looks like 40,'" Millie said. "And I'm like, well yeah, you did meet me when I was 10, so I understand. Now I'm 21, it's been 10 years. She grows. My face grew. What do you want me to do about that?"

Since shooting to fame with her role as Eleven on Stranger Things, Millie has been under a microscope as she grows into adulthood in the public eye.

She admitted that the scrutiny did get to her in the past – so much so that she would find herself trying to "please the masses."

But now, she says she's come to a place of acceptance, adding, "My face does grow. I do wear a lot of makeup. It's just the kind of person I am."

Still, Millie wishes she never had to deal with it in the first place – and she doesn't want others to either.