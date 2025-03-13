Millie Bobby Brown claps back at critics who say she "looks 40"
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has taken another stand against the brutal media scrutiny she's faced over her appearance.
During Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, the 21-year-old got candid about being nit-picked by the tabloids, including digs about her looking older than her age.
"A thing that I get a lot is like, 'Oh my God, she looks like 40,'" Millie said. "And I'm like, well yeah, you did meet me when I was 10, so I understand. Now I'm 21, it's been 10 years. She grows. My face grew. What do you want me to do about that?"
Since shooting to fame with her role as Eleven on Stranger Things, Millie has been under a microscope as she grows into adulthood in the public eye.
She admitted that the scrutiny did get to her in the past – so much so that she would find herself trying to "please the masses."
But now, she says she's come to a place of acceptance, adding, "My face does grow. I do wear a lot of makeup. It's just the kind of person I am."
Still, Millie wishes she never had to deal with it in the first place – and she doesn't want others to either.
Millie Bobby Brown stands up to "bullying" over her appearance
"If I had a genie wish, I really would wish that no one ever had to go through that kind of scrutiny because it changes the kind of person you are," the Damsel star said.
"It changes the way you perceive the world. You see the bad in everyone, you don't see the good. You're like, 'What are your intentions, what are you going to say about me?'"
Amid her press tour for The Electric State, Millie's appearance has made headlines once again, and she did not hesitate to call out the cruelty for what it was.
In a powerful social media post, she called out those who wrote disparaging remarks about her looks and declared, "This isn't journalism. This is bullying."
Cover photo: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP