Millie Bobby Brown's most anticipated projects in film and television

By Kelly Christ

Actor Millie Bobby Brown may only be 19 years old, but she's already established herself as one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood.

Millie Bobby Brown has several exciting projects in the works. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Brown's breakout performance as Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things earned her significant acclaim and even made her one of the youngest Emmy nominees in history. After proving her talent in the sci-fi series, Brown has had the chance to dive into many exciting projects, including Enola Holmes and Godzilla: King of Monsters. Though she'll soon bid farewell to the Upside Down, Brown has no shortage of movie and TV projects for fans to look forward to in the coming years!

Damsel (2023)

Millie Bobby Brown (l) and Angela Bassett lead the cast of Netflix's Damsel. © Collage: Angela Weiss / AFP & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Brown is trading demogorgons for dragons in Damsel, a fantasy adventure film set to stream exclusively on Netflix. She will play the titular damsel who agrees to marry a dreamy prince, only to then discover the nightmare-worthy truth behind the engagement. Brown's character is thrown into a fight for survival when she learns the marriage was a scheme by the royal family to sacrifice her as repayment for an ancient debt. Damsel also stars Angela Bassett, Nick Robinson, Robin Wright, and Ray Winstone. The film will hit Netflix on October 13.

The Electric State (2024)

Millie Bobby Brown (l) and Chris Pratt lead the star-studded cast of the 2024 film The Electric State. © Collage: Theo Wargo & Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Brown has teamed up with Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo for The Electric State, a thrilling sci-fi adventure film that's based on the graphic novel of the same name. Joining the leading lady is an impressive list of stars, including Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, and Stanley Tucci. Succession's Brian Cox and Marvel star Anthony Mackie are also on board to voice characters in the film. Filming for The Electric State wrapped last month, and it is set to stream on Netflix on January 3, 2024.

Stranger Things Season 5

Millie Bobby Brown will bid farewell to her role as Eleven in season five of Stranger Things. © IMAGO / Picturelux Of course, we can't forget Brown's most anticipated project of all: the final season of Stranger Things. The Enola Holmes actor will say goodbye to the role that gave her her big break in an emotional fifth season. The season is officially in development on the writing side, but filming has yet to commence. In a recent interview, Brown's co-star Finn Wolfhard seemed to suggest that fans will have to wait until at least 2025 for the show's conclusion.