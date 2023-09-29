Olivia Dunne and Taylor Swift share major thing in common in their love lives!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - While Olivia Dunne and Taylor Swift shine in entirely different galaxies of stardom, there's one intriguing common thread between them that could set a blazing new trend!

Olivia Dunne and Taylor Swift, stars in different realms, share a surprising link: dating athletes with striking mustaches. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

What's the fun connection between Olivia and Taylor? They're both romantically linked to athletes with notable mustaches!

Livvy is in a relationship with former LSU pitcher and MLB Rookie Paul Skenes, while Taylor has been rumored to be dating two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce.

The buzz surrounding Taylor's budding romance with Travis hit an all-time high after she cheered on his Kansas City Chiefs, who trounced the Chicago Bears 41-10 last Sunday.

During the summer, Olivia kept fans eagerly guessing about her relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes before finally going public.

Just a day before Taylor showed her support for her mustached beau, the gymnast and her own mustachioed boyfriend were seen at an LSU college football game."