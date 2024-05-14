Is Olivia Dunne about to drop more Sports Illustrated Swimsuit snaps?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne about to set Instagram ablaze with brand-new pictures yet again?

Olivia Dunne has dropped hints on Instagram that seemingly revealed new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos will be released on Tuesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@livvydunne

Last year, Livvy ditched her leotards for swimsuits and traded her balance beam for sandy beaches, embarking on an exciting new journey as one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's pioneering college athlete models.

Now, as a fresh face with the brand, she appeared to give her Instagram fans a heads-up that new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos are set to be released Tuesday.

Olivia dropped a line to her followers on her Instagram story, saying, "Happy @si_swimsuit drop eve to those who celebrate."

The former LSU gymnast shared the message along with an exclusive snapshot from her stunning photoshoot in Portugal.

In the photo, Olivia exuded confidence with her sun-kissed skin radiant in the golden sunlight. She sported a chic white bikini adorned with vibrant yellow and blue hues, creating a striking contrast. The backdrop was crystal-clear blue water and rugged cliffs.