Is Olivia Dunne gearing up to join LSU basketball?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Watch out, Angel Reese! Fellow Tiger Olivia Dunne has a deep shot that can rival the best hoopers on the hardwood!

Olivia Dunne just added "hooper" to her impressive resume, showcasing some baller moves alongside her LSU gymnastics teammate in a viral TikTok video. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Though they missed a basket, the dynamic duo gymnasts still wowed TikTok with their "two-sport athlete" skills on Monday.

In the viral clip, Shchennikova smoothly slipped into a perfect ten split, while Dunne — or should we say Duncan — nailed a fresh three-pointer off the backboard!

In a bold move, Dunne called out the legendary national championship-winning coach Kim Mulkey, saying, "Put us in, Kim!"

Clearly, Dunne and Shchennikova are not just bar-swinging gymnastics maestros; they're also secret dual-athletes destined to become LSU legends. These girls are flipping their way to greatness on and off the mat!