Is Olivia Dunne gearing up to join LSU basketball?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Watch out, Angel Reese! Fellow Tiger Olivia Dunne has a deep shot that can rival the best hoopers on the hardwood!
Olivia Dunne just added "hooper" to her impressive resume, showcasing some baller moves alongside her LSU gymnastics teammate Alyona Shchennikova.
Though they missed a basket, the dynamic duo gymnasts still wowed TikTok with their "two-sport athlete" skills on Monday.
In the viral clip, Shchennikova smoothly slipped into a perfect ten split, while Dunne — or should we say Duncan — nailed a fresh three-pointer off the backboard!
In a bold move, Dunne called out the legendary national championship-winning coach Kim Mulkey, saying, "Put us in, Kim!"
Clearly, Dunne and Shchennikova are not just bar-swinging gymnastics maestros; they're also secret dual-athletes destined to become LSU legends. These girls are flipping their way to greatness on and off the mat!
Olivia Dunne hilariously reveals basketball skills in viral TikTok
Olivia Dunne has always known how to captivate her fans, but after dropping a courtside video, basketball TikTok has officially joined the conversation, flooding Livvy with their hoop critiques.
"I gyatt to get livvy on my basketball team," one fan hilariously said.
"YEAS LIVVY U ATEEE," another added.
"Livvy Dunne>>>Lebron James," another fan sarcastically commented.
Olivia and her LSU gymnastics teammates will face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in their season opener on Friday, January 5, 2024.
