Olivia Dunne and pup Roux face off in hilarious challenge

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Just in case you need a reminder, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has the most adorable furry pup ever named Roux.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne once again put the spotlight on her adorable pup, Roux, in an Instagram story post that had fans swooming. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / thatgirlroux

In an Instagram story posted on Thursday, Olivia brought the spotlight back to her lovable four-legged friend in the most hilarious way.

Sharing a photo from Roux's own Instagram account (Yes, Livvy's furry friend has quite the following of his own!), the college athlete set up a hilarious "staring contest" between herself and Roux.

"staring contest… who will win," Livvy playfully wrote on her story.

The original post quickly racked up over 3,000 likes and counting, with fans flooding the comments section with excitement and some laughter.

"Such a ferocious beast," Livvy's sister, Julz, wrote.

"Fast and the woofiest," one fan wrote.

"Roux is a pirates fan," another hilariously said, giving a nod to Olivia's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, who plays for the MLB's Pittsburgh Pirates.