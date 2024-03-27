Olivia Dunne finally reunites with long-distance boyfriend Paul Skenes
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne and her boo Paul Skenes kept the celebration going after her impressive win at the 2024 SEC Championship.
The gymnastics star, who also boasts All-American status, shared the exciting news on her public Snapchat story.
As a dynamic duo in the world of sports, both Dunne and Skenes juggle demanding schedules as professional and semi-professional athletes during their respective competitive seasons.
While it's unclear if Skenes caught Dunne's championship performance, their time together was well-spent, as she gave fans a glimpse of the couple's outings.
They even managed to squeeze in a delightful meal at BLDG 5 in Baton Rouge, offering fans a mouthwatering peek at their delicious spread of bread, chicken, salad, and greens with dip.
Olivia Dunne prepares for NCAA regionals with LSU gymnastics
Fresh off their SEC title win, Olivia Dunne and the LSU gymnastics team are gearing up for the NCAA regionals.
The team's regional assignment is yet to be announced, but they must secure a top-two finish to advance to the national championship.
With their dominant performance in the SEC and current No. 2 ranking in the nation, the Tigers are poised to make a strong run in the postseason.
LSU gymnastics' NCAA regional championship competition is set for April 3-7.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne