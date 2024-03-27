Olivia Dunne finally reunites with long-distance boyfriend Paul Skenes

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne and her boo Paul Skenes kept the celebration going after her impressive win at the 2024 SEC Championship.

After Olivia Dunne and LSU gymnastics clinched the SEC championship over the weekend, she and her MLB boyfriend Paul Skenes (l.) were finally able to reunite. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

The gymnastics star, who also boasts All-American status, shared the exciting news on her public Snapchat story.



As a dynamic duo in the world of sports, both Dunne and Skenes juggle demanding schedules as professional and semi-professional athletes during their respective competitive seasons.

While it's unclear if Skenes caught Dunne's championship performance, their time together was well-spent, as she gave fans a glimpse of the couple's outings.

They even managed to squeeze in a delightful meal at BLDG 5 in Baton Rouge, offering fans a mouthwatering peek at their delicious spread of bread, chicken, salad, and greens with dip.