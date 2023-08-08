Olivia Dunne breaks a sweat in viral TikTok that's "no joke"
Paramus, New Jersey - Will Olivia Dunne survive her grueling preseason gymnastics training?
Heading into her senior season at LSU, the college gymnast is preparing to build upon her performance at the 2023 NCAA Championships.
Last season, Livvy guided her team to a fourth place finish in the "Four on the Floor" final, landing behind Oklahoma, Florida, and Utah.
Now, Dunne is determined to train and contribute to LSU's pursuit of a return to the national championships, while also aiming to clinch the team's first SEC title since 2019.
But first, Livvy is tackling preseason workouts, which she admitted is "no joke" in her latest viral TikTok.
"I will survive pre-szn," she wrote.
Fans encourage Olivia Dunne through preseason training
In the clip of her preseason training, Olivia Dunne's conditioning consisted of uneven bar situps, bar leg lifts, and pull-up pullovers.
The video has garnered more than a million views and received numerous comments from fans, most of whom were encouraging the athlete and influencer to push through the challenging season of training.
"You're amazing, you got this!" one fan commented.
"You got this!!! I’ll pray for you to stay safe and injury free. This is your year!!!!" another added.
"Here’s a hug to help you survive! You can do this Livvy!" another fan wrote.
Olivia Dunne will start her final year of gymnastics in the spring sports season in January 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy