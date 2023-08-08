Olivia Dunne breaks a sweat in viral TikTok that's "no joke"

In pursuit of a return to the national championships, Olivia Dunne admitted in a viral TikTok that her NCAA preseason gymnastics training is "no joke." © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Heading into her senior season at LSU, the college gymnast is preparing to build upon her performance at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Last season, Livvy guided her team to a fourth place finish in the "Four on the Floor" final, landing behind Oklahoma, Florida, and Utah.

Now, Dunne is determined to train and contribute to LSU's pursuit of a return to the national championships, while also aiming to clinch the team's first SEC title since 2019.

But first, Livvy is tackling preseason workouts, which she admitted is "no joke" in her latest viral TikTok.

"I will survive pre-szn," she wrote.