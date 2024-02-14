Olivia Dunne celebrates boo Paul Skenes with Valentine's story dump

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Wednesday marked more than just a regular weekday for Olivia Dunne . It was her first Valentine's Day with her sports star boo!

Olivia Dunne celebrated Valentine's Day in style and didn't shy away from showing her love for her boo, MLB pitcher Paul Skenes (l.), on social media. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvy

The LSU gymnast, who is romantically linked with former LSU Tiger and MLB pitcher Paul Skenes, celebrated Valentine's Day in style and didn't shy away from showing her love for her guy on social media.

Livvy took to Instagram to share two adorable stories featuring Skenes, deemed her beloved "valentine." The first story captured the couple gazing into each other's eyes, radiating joy with their charming smiles in formal wear. The second showcased Skenes playing with Livvy's adorable pup, Roux.

This LSU power couple has been together since the summer, keeping fans eagerly following their low-key romance.

Livvy has been spotted at several of Paul's baseball games, sparking curiosity among fans about when he will reciprocate and show his support at her gymnastics meets.