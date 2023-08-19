Olivia Dunne dating rumors confirmed after weeks of speculation!

After weeks of teasing that lead to heavy dating speculations, Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has confirmed that he is dating LSU gymnast sensation Olivia Dunne. © Collage: Jay Biggerstaff & Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After weeks of teasing fans that lead to heavy dating speculations, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has confirmed that he is dating LSU gymnastics sensation Olivia Dunne.

Dunne's boyfriend Skenes is a former LSU pitcher who garnered the SEC Pitcher of the Year honor and lead the Tigers to the College World Series title. He was then selected by the Pirates with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

In a recent interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Skenes didn't hold back on what it's like dating the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model – and the flip side of all that fame!

"It’s nice, for sure," Skenes said. "It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something – picture, autograph, whatever."