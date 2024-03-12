Olivia Dunne embraces unique spring break at home: "Defrosting"

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne may not be jetting off for spring break due to her gymnastics schedule, but that didn't stop her from soaking up some sun!

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne showed fans how to celebrate spring break in style as a student-athlete, catching sun rays right from her backyard in Baton Rouge. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvy

In a viral Instagram post shared Monday, Livvy showed fans how to celebrate spring break in style right from her backyard in Baton Rouge.



The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model raided her bikini collection to pose in a chocolate brown bikini, captioning the post "Defrosting."

Despite her unconventional approach to spring break, fans and friends alike were still in awe, showering her with adoring comments.

"wowowow" fellow Sports Illustrated model Kate Sigmund wrote.

Livvy's Instagram post was a hit, racking up over 500,000 likes and sparking hundreds of enthusiastic comments from her fans!