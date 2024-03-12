Olivia Dunne embraces unique spring break at home: "Defrosting"
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne may not be jetting off for spring break due to her gymnastics schedule, but that didn't stop her from soaking up some sun!
In a viral Instagram post shared Monday, Livvy showed fans how to celebrate spring break in style right from her backyard in Baton Rouge.
The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model raided her bikini collection to pose in a chocolate brown bikini, captioning the post "Defrosting."
Despite her unconventional approach to spring break, fans and friends alike were still in awe, showering her with adoring comments.
"wowowow" fellow Sports Illustrated model Kate Sigmund wrote.
Livvy's Instagram post was a hit, racking up over 500,000 likes and sparking hundreds of enthusiastic comments from her fans!
Olivia Dunne continues to dazzle for LSU gymnastics
Ranked at the top of the SEC conference, Olivia Dunne and LSU gymnastics are poised to claim the conference championship this season.
The Tigers have consistently posted the highest scores in the conference, with Olivia shining as a floor specialist in their lineup.
The athlete's impressive performances include tying her career-high score of 9.925 after showcasing her dazzling skills on the floor.
As the season progresses, fans can look forward to seeing Olivia continue to deliver stellar performances as LSU aims for success at the upcoming conference championships.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvy