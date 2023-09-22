Olivia Dunne enters her pop star era with Justin Bieber-inspired TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In a viral new video, Olivia Dunne hilariously became a singing pop star, sending fans into a tizzy!

In a viral TikTok, Olivia Dunne hilariously became a singing pop star as she lip-synced to Maria by Justin Bieber. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livvy

Dunne, an LSU All-American gymnast, isn't just limited to her skills on the mat!

She showcased her entertainer side in a sidesplitting video, gliding across the floor with Michael Jackson-level smooth moves and belting out a Justin Bieber tune in a lip-sync performance that had everyone hilariously captivated!

In a stylish promotion for the sports drink Accelerator, Dunne teamed up with her fellow LSU gymnast, Elena Arenas, who played the role of an enthusiastic hype man.

Donning trendy pink-tinted shades, they jammed to Bieber's hit song Maria while showcasing their sponsor's product.

"Crush on @Accelerator," Dunne captioned the video.

The clip saw over half a million views and virtually screaming fans fangirling over pop star-era Livvy!