Olivia Dunne enters her pop star era with Justin Bieber-inspired TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In a viral new video, Olivia Dunne hilariously became a singing pop star, sending fans into a tizzy!
Dunne, an LSU All-American gymnast, isn't just limited to her skills on the mat!
She showcased her entertainer side in a sidesplitting video, gliding across the floor with Michael Jackson-level smooth moves and belting out a Justin Bieber tune in a lip-sync performance that had everyone hilariously captivated!
In a stylish promotion for the sports drink Accelerator, Dunne teamed up with her fellow LSU gymnast, Elena Arenas, who played the role of an enthusiastic hype man.
Donning trendy pink-tinted shades, they jammed to Bieber's hit song Maria while showcasing their sponsor's product.
"Crush on @Accelerator," Dunne captioned the video.
The clip saw over half a million views and virtually screaming fans fangirling over pop star-era Livvy!
Fans gush over Olivia Dunne's catchy TikTok
Olivia's fans couldn't get enough of her latest viral TikTok, claiming it was one of her best to date.
"The best i have seen," one fan commented.
"hire me for all your hype woman needs," teammate Arenas wrote.
"This is what true friendship looks like," another fan added.
"I find zero flaws in this video," one fan raved.
The Sports Illustrated model will begin her final gymnastics season with LSU in January.
