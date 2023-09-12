Olivia Dunne stuns in snaps from lavish LSU team bonding trip

Gulf Shores, Alabama - LSU senior gymnast Olivia Dunne is cherishing her final season with her gymnastics crew with a team bonding trip that has gone viral.

Olivia Dunne (c) is cherishing her final season with her LSU gymnastics team as the group goes viral with their lavish bonding trip. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvy

Olivia Dunne and her LSU teammates took a trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama, on a fun-in-the-sun team bonding trip.

There, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model proved she's the queen of bikinis and even showed her teammates the ropes, inviting them to take part in a viral photoshoot for TikTok.

Over on Instagram, Olivia dropped a photo dump featuring several stunning snaps from the trip, including solo shots of the gymnast in the pool and a full team photo where the girls showed their school spirit with LSU merch.

Livvy lit up social media with her Tiger teammates, most notably Elena Arenas and KJ Johnson, whom fans went crazy over.

"I really love the third picture!" one fan wrote on TikTok, referring to a snap of Olivia and teammate KJ.

"Never disappointed," another added.

"You're GLOWING," another fan said on Instagram.